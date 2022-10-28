Nikyatu Jusu, writer and director of the psychological horror film “NANNY” spoke with Studio 512 about her upcoming Austin Film Festival debut.

“NANNY” airs at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, October 28th at Austin Film Festival, and individual tickets are still available. “NANNY” will be in theaters on November 23rd, 2022, and on Prime Video on December 16th, 2022.

Synopsis: In this psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City. Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.

Austin Film Festival’s (AFF) feature film slate includes over 33 World, North American, US, and Texas Premieres. In addition to the previous announcement of the opening night film THE WHALE, AFF is proud to announce the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky will be receiving the 2022 Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award. Aronofsky and Samuel D. Hunter, writer of THE WHALE, will attend the screening and participate in additional programming for AFF’s Writers Conference.

Austin Film Festival is excited to announce the world premiere of Vertical Entertainment’s SAM & KATE on Friday, October 28. SAM & KATE is Writer/Director Darren Le Gallo’s directorial debut. Joining Le Gallo in Austin will be the film’s stars, Oscar®-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Oscar®-winning actress Sissy Spacek, Jake Hoffman, and Schuyler Fisk. This is the first time Jake and Schuyler (Sissy’s daughter) are working with their parents.

SAM & KATE is an emotional, multi-generational family story bringing together four people who are given a second chance at love and life. Set in a small town in the heart of the country, Dustin Hoffman plays BILL, a larger-than-life Father to SAM (Jake Hoffman), who has returned home to take care of Bill and his ailing health. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, KATE (Fisk). At the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, TINA (Spacek). But if there is a chance for them to make it work, each must reconcile with their past imperfections to find happiness together. And that may be easier said than done.

The film will be released on November 11th, 2022 by Vertical Entertainment. Produced by Le Gallo, Orian Williams, Ben Shields Catlin, Cindy Bru, and Ford Corbett. Executive produced by Amy Adams, Vanessa Yao Guo, Adam Beasley, Michael Jefferson, Nathan Klingher, Stacy O’Neil, Ryan Donnell Smith, and Ryan Winterstern. Original score composed by The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell.

AFF is world-premiering DANIEL’S GOTTA DIE Jeremy LaLonde’s film where DANIEL seeks to reconnect with his family, but they would rather kill him for his inheritance. Starring Bob Saget in his last film appearance, Joel David Moore, Jason Jones, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carly Chaikin, and Iggy Pop.

“Bob’s passing came as a shock to the entire DANIEL’S GOTTA DIE team. He was a collaborator through and through and he really loved this film,” says Director Jeremy LaLonde. “It’s with great sadness that he never got to see it finished. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to his final performance at Austin Film Festival with his final gift to all that loved him.”

Matthew Dressel, Writer: “Bob truly loved the script and took on a very fatherly role right from the start; eager to help out in any way he could. He really brought the character’s heart to the surface of the script and was intent on making sure he always got it just right. On set he always had the script pages in-hand and spoke with me often about making sure the character was as I intended. If there’s one person who deserved to see this film it’s Bob and I will always be sad he cannot. He helped us craft a beautiful and heart-warming send-off and I think people will really appreciate it.”

Darren Aronofsky will be receiving Austin Film Festival’s 2022 Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award in addition to the previously announced awardees Dede Gardner (12 YEARS A SLAVE, MOONLIGHT, THE BIG SHORT) accepting AFF’s Polly Platt Award for Producing, James Gray (LITTLE ODESSA, LOST CITY OF Z, AD ASTRA) accepting AFF’s Bill Wittliff Award for Screenwriting, Nikyatu Jusu (SUICIDE BY SUNLIGHT, NANNY) accepting AFF’s New Voice Award, and Stephen Merchant (“The Office,” “Extras,” “Outlaws”), who will be accepting the Outstanding Television Writing Award.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York City. Aronofsky heads Protozoa Pictures, based in Chinatown, NYC. Aronofsky wrote and directed 2017’s mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. Before that, Aronofsky made the 2014 box office hit Noah starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, and Anthony Hopkins.

In 2010, Aronofsky received a Best Director Academy Award® nomination for his indie box office phenomenon Black Swan starring Natalie Portman, who won a Best Actress Academy Award® for her performance. 2008’s The Wrestler starring Mickey Rourke won the Golden Lion for the best film at the Venice International Film Festival. Previous to that were the acclaimed and award-winning films The Fountain (2006), Requiem for a Dream (2000), and π (1998). His upcoming film The Whale for A24 stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, and Samantha Morton.

A second A24 film being featured this year is Elegance Bratton’s debut THE INSPECTION which opens in theaters November 18 and is the story of a young man who, after being rejected by his mother, joins the Marines with the determination to succeed despite a system that would cast him aside. Bratton will join the Festival for a screening of the film and will participate in the Writers Conference to discuss the project based on his real-life experience. THE INSPECTION is produced by Effie T. Brown and Chester Algernal Gordon.

Other World Premieres include THE WILD MAN (Riley Cusick’s debut film about a son caring for his father who thinks he’s a wild animal), DANCE DADS (a film, by Brock Harris, about a father trying to win back his family by forming a dance team of dads), BLOW UP MY LIFE (a former pharma employee discovers a deadly vape conspiracy in this film by Ryan Dickle and Abigail Horton), BEAUTY OF A BLANK SPACE (Ryan Love and Laurel Toupal’s film about a siblings’ road trip to find a long-buried time capsule), SONG OF THE CICADA (Aaron & Robert Weiss’ film chronicling 10 years of the life of an eccentric mortician in Galveston, Texas), THE BYSTANDERS (Gabriel Foster Prior’s comedy about immortals who interfere with their human subjects), WHAT REMAINS (Nathan Scoggins portrait of forgiveness by a small-town Texas pastor to the man who killed his wife), LITTLE JAR (Dominic Lopez and Kelsey Gunn’s pandemic set story of one women’s time in isolation and her friend, a dead mouse), and CHECKOUT (Jonathan Dekel’s story of a Mossad spy trying to secure his legacy).

AFF has previously announced highly anticipated marquee titles, such as Darren Aronofsky’s THE WHALE, Sarah Polley’s WOMEN TALKING, James Gray’s ARMAGEDDON TIME, and Nikyatu Jusu’s NANNY.

Also scheduled to appear at this year’s Conference are Edward Neumeier, Nicole Perlman, Alec Berg, Shane Black, Marc Bernardin, Amy Talkington, Max Borenstein, Lang Fisher, VJ Boyd, and many more.

Marquee Features:

THE WHALE

OPENING NIGHT SELECTION

Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

Written by: Samuel D. Hunter

In attendance: Director Darren Aronofsky accepting Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award and Writer Samuel D. Hunter

SAM & KATE

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed/written by: Darren Le Gallo

In attendance: Director/Writer Darren Le Gallo and stars Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek, Jake Hoffman, and Schuyler Fisk

WOMEN TALKING

Directed/written by: Sarah Polley

In attendance: Producer Dede Gardner accepting AFF’s Polly Platt Award for Producing and Director/Writer Sarah Polley

ARMAGEDDON TIME

Directed/written by: James Gray

In attendance: Director/Writer James Gray accepting AFF’s Bill Wittliff Award for Screenwriting

NANNY

Directed/written by: Nikyatu Jusu

In attendance: Director/Writer Nikyatu Jusu accepting AFF’s New Voice Award

THE INSPECTION

Directed/written by: Elegance Bratton

In attendance: Elegance Bratton

THE LOST KING

Directed by: Stephen Frears

Written by: Steve Coogan & Jeff Pope

THE BAKER

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by: Jonathan Sobol

Written by: Thomas Michael & Paolo Mancini

GOOD NIGHT OPPY

Directed by: Ryan White

AFTER SUN

Directed/written by: Charlotte Wells

WHO INVITED CHARLIE?

Directed by: Xavier Manrique

Written by: Nicholas Schutt

SAVAGE WATERS

Directed by: Mikey Corker

1-800-HOT-NITE

Directed/written by: Nick Richey

CAUSEWAY

Directed by: Lila Neugebauer

Written by: Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, & Elizabeth Sanders

TURN EVERY PAGE

Directed by: Lizzie Gottlieb



FOUR SAMOSAS

Directed/written by: Ravi Kapoor

MOON GARDEN

Directed/written by: Ryan Stevens Harris

ASHKAL

Directed/written by: Youseff Chebbi

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED

Written/Directed by: Laura Poitras

THUG ROSE

Directed by: Marius Markevicius

Narrative Features

THE WILD MAN

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed/written by: Riley Cusick

LITTLE JAR

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by: Dominic López

Written by: Dominic López & Kelsey Gunn

BLOW UP MY LIFE

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed/written by: Abigail Horton & Ryan Dickie

GOLDEN DELICIOUS

Directed by: Jason Karman

Written by: Gorrman Lee

SALMA’S HOME

Directed/written by: Hanadi Elyan

UNDER WATER

Directed by: Edgar Kapp & Kuba Szutkowski

Written by: Simon Weeda, Julia van de Graaff, Kuba Szutkowski, & Edgar Kapp

QUICKSAND

Directed by: JohnPaul Morris

Written by: JohnPaul Morris, Jake Burgess, & Broderick Steele

ABSENCE

Directed/Written by: Ali Mosaffa

WELCOME, VIOLETA!

Directed by: Fernando Fraiha

Written by: Inéz Bortagaray & Fernando Fraiha

MEDUSA

Directed/written by: Sophie Levy

Documentary Features:

SONG OF THE CICADA

WORLD PREMIERE

Co-directed by: Aaron Weiss & Robert Weiss

Written by: Robert Weiss

WITH THIS LIGHT

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by: Nicole Bernardi-Reis & Laura Bermudez

THE OTHER FELLOW

Directed by: Matthew Bauer

Written by: Rene van Pannevis

AMERICAN: AN ODYSSEY TO 1947

Directed/written by: Danny Wu

FOR THE LOVE OF FRIENDS

Directed/written by: Cara Consilvio

THE FIRE THAT TOOK HER

Directed by: Patricia E. Gillespie

THE ‘VOUS

Directed by: Jack Porter Lofton & Jeffrey Dailey

THE BABY DADDY

Directed by: Yair Cymerman & Adi Rabinovici

Written by: Yair Cymerman, Adi Rabinovici, Tal Shefi & Noam Amit

FENOM

Directed by: Kayla Johnson

SHOWBIZ IS MY LIFE

Directed by: GB Shannon

Dark Matters:

FIXATION

Directed by: Mercedes Bryce Morgan

Written by: William Day Frank

THE DOMESTIC

Directed/written by: Brad Katzen

FOLLOW HER

Directed by: Sylvia Caminer

Written by: Dani Barker

#BLUE_WHALE

Directed by: Anna Zaytseva

Written by: Evgeniya Bogomyakova, Anna Zaytseva, & Olga Klemesheva

DO NOT DISTURB

Directed/written by: John Ainslie

Comedy Vanguard:

DANIEL’S GOTTA DIE

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by: Jeremy LaLonde

Written by: Matthew Dressel

THE BYSTANDERS

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by: Gabriel Foster Prior

Written by: Gabriel Foster Prior & Jack Hughes

CHECKOUT

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed/written by: Jonathan Dekel

DANCE DADS

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by: Brock Harris

Written by: Brock Harris & Jared Bonner

THE LIBRARY BOYS

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed/written by: Zane Borg

WAKE UP, LEONARD

Directed by: Kat Mills Martin

Written by: Nigel DeFriez, Kat Mills Martin, Kira Pearson

LONG FLAT BALLS (BROKEN PROMISES)

Director: Harald Johan Zwart

Writer: Paul Sparre Enger

Texas Features:

BEAUTY OF A BLANK SPACE

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by: Ryan Love

Written by: Ryan Love & Laurel Toupal

PEPE SERNA: LIFE IS ART

Directed by: Luis Reyes

WHAT REMAINS

WORLD PREMIERE

Directed by: Nathan Scroggins

ABOUT AUSTIN FILM FESTIVAL:

Austin Film Festival (AFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the art, craft and business of writers and filmmakers and recognizing their contributions to film, television, and new media. AFF champions the work of aspiring and established writers and filmmakers by providing unique cultural events and services, enhancing public awareness and participation, and encouraging dynamic and long-lasting community partnerships. AFF is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department and the Texas Commission on the Arts. All attendees and events are based on permitting schedules and are subject to change and/or cancellation without notice.