See Hearts On Fire, The World’s Most Perfectly Cut Diamond, At M Robinson Fine Jewelers

Studio 512 spoke with Marc Wijnen, Diamond Buyer at M Robinson Fine Jewelers, about Hearts On Fire, The World’s Most Perfectly Cut Diamond.

What makes a real jewelry designer special?

“Typically true designers are genuine innovators aren’t just recreating fads or styles. They push boundaries and revolutionize industries. They create positive change and new ideas. Hearts On Fire merges the best quality with patented methods of cutting, ensuring the quality of their designs are unlike anyone else.”

When you say patented methods, what all does that mean? Isn’t gold just gold, and diamonds are just natural rocks?

“That’s correct, but it’s what you make of nature that separates the innovators from the craftsman. Hearts On Fire uses the top 1% of mined stones that meet their quality control. But what’s innovative is they created their own machines to cut the stone. The cut of a diamond is what brings out the fire and brilliance, and it’s the reason why we are attracted to it. So in this patented cutting they managed to eliminate vibrations and that allows maximum precision in their faceting (or shaping of a stone) ensuring the fire and brilliance is unsurpassed.”

But don’t all diamonds sparkle?

“Yes they do, assuming they have excellent cuts and have few to no inclusions! But that’s just half of it: the symmetry and angles of every Hearts On Fire diamond literally outshine and outsmart the competition. Thats science AND math in action!”

For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

Sponsored by M Robinson Fine Jewelers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.