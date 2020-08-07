See Fall Trends At Local Boutiques With Claire Saldaña

It’s still hot in Texas, but fall trends are beginning to hit the shelves and appear online! Personal stylist Claire Saldaña highlights what new styles we’ll see, and what local boutiques you can get them from. These are the local shops she mentions:

LUX ROX


ADORN – Lakeway


FAB’RIK – Hill Country Galleria

DYLAN WYLDE


WOOD & ROSE

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and is now venturing into her own styling business! If you’re not ready to hit the stores, but you want to support local, Claire wants to help you! Learn more about what she can do on her website, or by following her on social media.

