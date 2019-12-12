1  of  3
Live Now
Lockdown lifted after no weapon found at Cedar Ridge High School Funeral held for slain Houston police sergeant Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

See “Dear Evan Hansen” With Broadway In Austin

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Dear Evan Hansen has been called “intensely emotional” and “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theather history” – and now it’s your chance to see it in Austin! The stars of the show, Sam Primack and Noah Kieserman, came by to tell us about it.

You can see “Dear Evan Hansen” now through December 15th at Bass Concert Hall. For more information, go to www.broadwayinaustin.com, or call (512) 477-6060.

Sponsored by Broadway In Austin. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Top Stories

More Top Stories

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss