See “Christmas Jars” In Theaters For One Night Only!

“Christmas Jars” will be in a theater near you this upcoming holiday season. Based on the best-selling novel by Jason Wright, “Christmas Jars” tells the story of a reporter who uncovers the remarkable secret behind the glass jars filled with coins and bills anonymously left for people in need. The book became a movement. The movie will be in theaters near you for a one night event on November 4th.

Jason Wright is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author who has written over a dozen books. Jason is also regular columnist for Fox News and the Northern Virginia Daily. Hundreds of his columns have appeared in over 100 newspapers, magazines and web sites across the United States. He is the author of more than a dozen books.

Learn more at www.christmasjars.com and to find a theater near you, go to www.fathomevents.com.

