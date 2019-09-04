See Calliope Musicals At Babes Fest This Weekend

It’s festival time! Boss Babes ATX’s annual talent showcase of film, art, music and comedy is happening this weekend, and it’s inspiring our Woman Crush Wednesday. Carrie Fussell, lead singer/songwriter of Calliope Musicals, is headlining the event, and she stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about her journey.

BABES FEST is back and better than ever. Now running four years strong, #bossbabesATX’s an interdisciplinary festival is an annual showcase for the talents of women-identifying and non-binary artists across the mediums of film, art, music, and comedy. The festival spans across multiple, local venues including The LINE Austin, The North Door, Motion Media Arts Center, and Big Medium. Occurring September 6 8 with an Opening Reception on September 5, BABES FEST is more than just a celebration of talent, it’s an exercise in the joy of creative flow.

TICKETS: Tickets are available for individual events (ranging from $15 – $25) and as a three-day, all-access pass for $60. Visit www.babesfest.org/tickets to purchase.

EVENT SUMMARIES: Below, please find an outline of the BABES FEST 2019 schedule. For more information visit www.babesfest.org.

DAY ONE: FILM SHOWCASE

What: Showcasing work by 20+ women and nonbinary filmmakers, the night’s genres vary from narrative to experimental. Beyond the screenings, the night will serve as a point of discussion: What does it look like to write the stories and create the films we want to see in the world?

When: Friday, September 6, 7 p.m. 12 a.m.

Where: Motion Media Arts Center, 2200 Tillery St, Austin, TX 78723

Tickets: $15

DAY TWO: PANELS AND WORKSHOPS

What: A full day of creative programming, panels, and workshops exploring crafts, careers and the creative industry.

When: Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. 5 p.m.

Where: The LINE Austin, 111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701

Tickets: $25

DAY TWO: craftHER MARKET POP-UP

What: #BBATX’s popular craftHER Market will pop-up on Day Two of the fest featuring wares from 12 different makers. The craftHER mini market is free and open to the public. No tickets or RSVP required.

When: Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m. 5 p.m.

Where: The LINE Austin, 111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701

Tickets: Free

DAY TWO: MUSIC SHOWCASE

What: Featuring eight acts spanning multiple genres, the music showcase will serve as a pinnacle of the festival’s 2019 theme: flow. Come through. Discover new musicians. And let loose.

When: Saturday, September 7, 8 p.m. 2 a.m.

Where: The North Door, 501 Brushy St, Austin, TX 78702

Tickets: $15

ABOUT: #bossbabesATX is an online and offline space that amplifies, connects and supports women and nonbinary artists, creatives and entrepreneurs. Their programs catalyze multi-industry coalitions, promote intersectionality across disciplines, share crafts, seek guidance and provide the community with practical and emotional resources. Annually, their programs amplify and connect 1,500+ women and nonbinary creatives, entrepreneurs and organizers to opportunities and resources, and more than 17,000 community members attend to participate and learn more about how gender inequality affects their daily lives. For more information, email thebabes@bossbabes.org or visit www.bossbabes.org . Follow #bossbabesATX on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @bossbabesatx.