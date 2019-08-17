See “Caddyshack” Tonight At Lions Municipal Golf Course

Austin Parks Foundation (APF) is partnering with Save Muny to host a special Movies in the Park screening of the 1980’s comedy classic, Caddyshack. The free event will take place at Lions Municipal Golf Course on Friday, August 16th starting at 5:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m. To celebrate back to school, the event will feature fun activities and activations for grown-ups (as Caddyshack is rated R), including a Caddyshack costume contest, blindfolded putting and golf games, a Tito’s VIP lounge, and more. Guests may be able to bring their own picnics or enjoy food

and drinks from the on-site restaurant, Players.

Blankets and chairs are welcome, but styrofoam and glass are not permitted. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on this special screening, please visit www.austinparks.org/movies.

Movies in the Park is a yearly series of free films brought to you by Austin Parks Foundation in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse. This special event is presented by H-E-B with support from Criquet Shirts, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Topgolf, as well as APF’s many sponsors. For the full schedule of Movies in the Park, please visit www.austinparks.org/movies.

ABOUT AUSTIN PARKS FOUNDATION

Founded in 1992, Austin Parks Foundation (APF) is dedicated to partnering with our community to enhance people’s lives by making our public parks, trails, and green spaces better through volunteerism, innovative programming, advocacy, and financial support. APF is focused on creating equitable access to great parks for all Austinites and helps fill the City’s funding and resource gap in order to develop and maintain Austin’s 300+ parks. APF fosters unique public/private partnerships and, since 2006, has given over $3 million in community-initiated grants in service to the greater Austin community. APF is known for its annual flagship volunteer event, It’s My Park Day, and is a presenting partner and beneficiary of the popular Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park. For more information, please visit www.austinparks.org.

ABOUT SAVE MUNY

Lions Municipal Golf Course has been a part of Austin for almost 100 years as the city’s oldest and most beloved public course. “Muny” is a treasured urban green space and was recently recognized as a nationally significant civil rights historical site as the first public course in the South to racially integrate. But Austin is in danger of losing this invaluable property to development.

Save Muny has worked since 1973 to preserve Lions Municipal Golf Course as an inclusive, affordable place for all Austinites to enjoy the game of golf and the outdoors. With public events and outreach campaigns, the Save Muny initiative continues to demonstrate the course’s intrinsic value to the Austin community and has helped to negotiate three lease extensions with the City of Austin. Fore more information, please visit www.savemuny.com.