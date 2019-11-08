See Barry Williams & Thomas Ian Nicholas At The Wizard World Austin Convention

Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch,” “A Very Brady Renovation”) and Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie,” “Rookie of the Year”) — are in town for this year’s Wizard World Austin Convention, and they stopped by Studio 512 to have some fun!

This year’s Wizard World Austin Convention has been announced for Nov. 8th – 10th, with stars such as Jason Momoa from “Aquaman,” Henry Winkler from “Barry” and more in attendance! This year, the event will be at the Austin Convention Center.

Here’s the list of other big names coming to town:

Brian Krause (“Charmed”)

Claudia Wells (“Back to the Future”)

John Glover (“Smallville” – Lionel Luthor)

Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks,” “Inglourious Basterds”)

Learn more about tickets, events and meet-and-greets at www.wizardworld.com.