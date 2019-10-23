See “Apartment 413” Austin Film Festival

The Austin Film Festival is October 24th-31st. AFF furthers the art and craft of film by inspiring and championing the work of all artists who use the language of film and television to tell a story.

“Apartment 413″ is one of the many films in this years AFF. As a psychological thriller,”Apartment 413” is a refreshing departure from the predictable clichés that often plague this genre. It keeps you on your toes from start to finish; as soon as you think you’ve figured out where it is headed it takes a turn into exciting and unexpected territory.

Learn more at www.austinfilmfestival.com.

Sponsored by Austin Film Festival. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.