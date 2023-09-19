Ashton Woods is the newest homebuilder in Anthem in Kyle, Texas. Amanda Sims, Studio Manager, spoke with Studio 512 about what sets Ashton Woods homes apart.

What sets Anthem apart from other communities in the Austin area?

“Three things: location, community and amenities! The new 422-acre master-planned community, Anthem, is just west of Kyle, It’s located off of I-35 between San Antonio and Austin, along scenic FM 150. It’s the gateway to the Texas Hill Country, and it’s gorgeous.

“In Anthem, we are close to an interconnected system of greenbelts and parks, great schools, major employment areas, eateries and adventures. Within the community, the Central Park Amenity Center offers a resort-style pool, pavilion, playground, pickleball court, garden and more.”

What sets the homes offered by Ashton Woods in Anthem apart from other home builders?

“We start by listening and learning. Our clients are looking for more than four walls and a roof. We want to understand their dreams for the spaces where they will live their lives and raise their families. By learning about a homeowner’s favorite books, art, team or even a TV show, we can begin honing in on that particular client’s personal design style.

“Our thoughtful design inspires every choice. Design principles drive our decisions. We live by time-tested design principles like harmony, balance and rhythm and more, to create spaces that feel right…and look amazing.

“We create homes that are beautiful backdrops for the memories made inside. People are spending more time in their homes than ever before. The design decisions we make today will affect how life is lived for decades to come. We take that seriously.”

What is The Studio by Ashton Woods, and what can homebuyers expect when they visit?

“The Studio at Ashton Woods is where we bring inspiration and collaboration to life. Homebuyers can work alongside Ashton Woods designers to pull inspiration from the latest in design-forward finishes and create personalized touches that reflect their own unique senses of style. Our design team listens and works with homebuyers to create beautifully solved spaces that will become the backdrop of their lives.

“The Studio is also where buyers can explore Ashton Woods Collections which feature designer-curated selections that make each new home an Ashton Woods masterpiece without the time or complexity of selecting every option.”

Which of Ashton Woods’ 12 floorplans in Anthem are most popular, and why?

“With three beds and two baths, The Medina is one particularly popular floorplan in Anthem. Aside from an ample kitchen island and separate dining room that lend themselves well to great dinner parties, the owner’s suite was purposefully designed towards the rear of the home to offer a resort-like atmosphere of privacy.

“For larger families, the four-bedroom, two- and one-half bath Thornton plan holds appeal. The ample first floor layout has plenty of room for daily life and a primary suite, while the second floor boasts its own gathering spot or game room area with bedroom retreats nearby. It is an ideal setup for busy families juggling work from home situations and school life routines.”

Ashton Woods speaks design so your home speaks to you. See all available floorplans now at Ashton Woods.com.

This segment is paid for by Anthem and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.