Austin’s oldest film festival, aGLIFF, presents the January 2023 screening of BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND by Trevor Anderson on Wednesday, January 25th at the Galaxy Theatres. The film is open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are $15 and available for purchase at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

Summary: The year is 1987. While other students wonder if new kid Robin is a boy or a girl, Robin forges a complicated bond with a school bully, making increasingly dangerous choices to fit in.

BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND | Canada | 2022 | 89 minutes | English

Director: Trevor Anderson | Writer: Trevor Anderson, Fish Griwkowsky | Producers: Kristina Beatty, Alyson Richards | Executive Producers: Trevor Anderson, Justin Lachance, Patrick Ewald, Nick Adams | Cast: Vaughan Murrae, Dominic Lippa, Lacey Oake, Matthew Rankin, Shannon Blanchet

The Galaxy Theatres | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

Watch the trailer for BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND HERE.

About aGLIFF: Based in Austin, Texas — aGLIFF’s mission is to create positive and visible film programs relevant to the lives of LGBTQIA+ identified people, to educate the community about LGBTQIA+ issues, to produce and promote the best in LGBTQIA+ community building events, and to support and partner with other organizations to enlighten the public.

aGLIFF community programs include the Queer Youth Media Project, Queer Black Voices Fund and Queer Spectrum Monthly Screenings.

PRISM, their annual marquee LGBTQIA+ film festival is held each year in August. The festival began as a four-day event with just four films primarily focused on coming out and the AIDS epidemic. It has grown into a multifaceted nonprofit organization with year-round community programs and events culminating each year in the annual film festival.

Originally named the Austin Gay & Lesbian International Film Festival (1987), the organization changed its name in 2018 to All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival to reflect the changing landscape of how queer people identify. In 2019, the Board of Directors selected PRISM as the festival theme to highlight the way the festival can refract a single beam of art into multiple viewpoints, showcasing all the voices in the spectrum of our LGBTQIA+ community through film.

