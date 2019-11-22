See A Special Night Of Composers At The Austin Symphony Orchestra

November brings two amazing composers under the Long Center roof, one from the Classical Period and one from the Contemporary Period. They begin the evening with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to La clemenza di Tito, a piece written in just 18 days for the coronation of Leopold II, Holy Roman Emperor, as King of Bohemia. After the overture, the ASO will perform Mozart’s Symphony Linz, which he wrote in 1783 during a stopover in the Austrian town of Linz on his way back home to Vienna from Salzburg with his wife. He wrote it in just four days!

After intermission, the evening concludes with the return of Australian vocal sensation, Lior, performing the breathtaking piece “Compassion.” Lior debuted the piece with the ASO back in 2016 with an overwhelming response, leaving guests mesmerized and exclaiming it was one of the best concerts they heard that season!

Learn more about this event at the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s website.

