This year, Santa’s elves are already hard at work transforming Moody Gardens into a winter wonder island, with breathtaking ice sculptures that have a tropical twist. Jaree Hefner, Public Relations Manager at Moody Gardens, joined Studio 512 to talk about what to expect this holiday season.

“Beginning November 18th, Moody Gardens will be filled with captivating attractions that will delight visitors of all ages. This year, the spotlight shines on two magical experiences: ICE LAND: A Rainforest Holiday and the brand-new show, ‘Christmas Wish: A Holiday Spectacular.’

“One of the most anticipated events at Moody Gardens each year is the unveiling of ICE LAND, a breathtaking, otherworldly experience that takes visitors on a journey through a frozen rainforest. This unique exhibit brings together the creative talents of skilled ice carvers from Harbin, China to create a magnificent ice sculpture masterpiece. Experience the vibrancy of our rainforest pyramid with the monkeys, birds, butterflies, and orchids, as Christmas-decked leaf-cutter ants lead you through a magical world, intricately carved from ice. The talented team of master ice carvers will guide guests on an extraordinary journey through the world’s rainforests, complete with a giant two-story ice slide that transports guests from the canopy to the forest floor, past ancient ruins, and along river edges. There is even an opportunity to enjoy Shivers Ice Bar featuring festive holiday spirits inside this ultra-cool bar made completely out of ice.

“New to Moody Gardens this year is ‘Christmas Wish: A Holiday Spectacular,’ a dazzling live show that promises to be a holiday experience like no other. This heartwarming production in partnership with Mirage Entertainment is sure to leave you in awe as you witness the magic of the season unfold before your eyes. This spellbinding dinner show combines the artistry of Broadway-style song and dance with mesmerizing acrobatics and enchanting Christmas magic. The heart of the show lies in a captivating story of rediscovering the holiday spirit. Join our lead character, Natalie, on her transformative adventure as she dives into her cherished childhood memories inside a magical snow globe. With spirited characters, stunning visuals, and electrifying performances, this show is a heartwarming spectacle that will reignite your holiday joy!

“In addition to ICE LAND and ‘Christmas Wish,’ Moody Gardens offers a wide range of other holiday activities to enjoy with your family and friends. Explore the Festival of Lights, a dazzling mile-long trail adorned with over two million twinkling lights, or take a spin around the outdoor ice-skating rink. Don’t forget to visit Santa’s Workshop for a chance to meet the man in red himself. Savor holiday treats and warm beverages at various food vendors throughout the Gardens as well as holiday 3D and 4D films, ice skating, an Arctic Slide, train rides, evening cruises, breakfast with Santa, a New Year’s Palooza, and the 25th Anniversary New Year’s Silver Celebration of the Moody Gardens Hotel, complete with fantastic hotel packages!

“Moody Gardens’ holiday festivities kick off November 18th and run through January 6th, so there’s plenty of time to experience the magic. Tickets for ICE LAND, ‘Christmas Wish,’ and other attractions can be purchased online in advance, and booking early is highly recommended to secure your preferred date and time.

“Whether you’re looking for a beloved tradition or seeking a new holiday adventure, Moody Gardens promises to make your holiday season truly spectacular. So, gather your loved ones, bundle up, and get ready to create cherished memories at Moody Gardens this holiday season.”

Book your holiday family getaway now at MoodyGardens.org.

