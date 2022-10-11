This is the crazy time of the year when families can get overwhelmed by the demands of going back to school.

Colleen Burns, a parenting expert, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to share some survival secrets every mom needs to know.

Burns is the founder of the “Mom On the Run” blog and author of the book, “Momarchy: Why Moms Rule the World.”

She discussed the number one secret to help busy moms, shopping solutions for busy families, how to better manage household expenses, time management suggestions, and ways to keep a household running smoothly.

This segment is paid for by Save A Lot & PayPal Honey and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.