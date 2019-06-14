SeaWorld, Benefitting Killer Whales and You

SeaWorld is taking strides to help benefit its inhabitants. They particularly focus on how they can benefit Killer Whales. They have partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to work together as advocates for the ocean and its animals. Their mission is to end the commercial killing of whales, seals and other marine animals. SeaWorld has helped with over 34,000 rescue efforts and offers their research to help the global scientific communities understanding of marine life.

SeaWorld is taking strides to help benefit its inhabitants. They particularly focus on how they can benefit Killer Whales. They have partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to work together as advocates for the ocean and its animals. Their mission is to end the commercial killing of whales, seals and other marine animals. SeaWorld has helped with over 34,000 rescue efforts and offers their research to help the global scientific communities understanding of marine life.

Not only are they helping with world-wide research, but they continue to educate their parks visitors. You can go to SeaWorld San Antonio right now and see a Killer Whale Up-Close Tour for adult prices starting at $115 and minors at $90. This event allows you to be so close you can almost touch the whales. You are able to feed the whales, get photos with them (for an extra $30) and have the chance to join in on an exclusive Q&A.

There is also a chance to eat with the Orcas! SeaWorld offers a one-of a kind eating experience on the poolside patio by these whales. When eating the chef prepared buffet, you are also able to interact with trainers and ask them whatever question your heart desires about these incredible creatures. The pricing for this as an adult is $36 each and for children ages 3-9 it is $14.

For more information on the tickets and where to buy them check out the websites below:

Killer Whale Up-Close Tour





Dining with Orcas

