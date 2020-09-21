Seasonal Beauty Trends With Emily L. Foley

This fall may be different from any we’ve experienced in recent history, but that doesn’t prevent people trying to look their best. Here to help with fall beauty tips is Emily L. Foley, a celebrity lifestyle journalist and beauty expert.

What are some of the new fall trends and styles for this year?

We’ve all been home long enough that you might feel antsy trying to find something to go out in so this year we’ll be seeing people wearing more comfortable clothes. It doesn’t mean going out in PJ’s but sweater dresses, structured knits, & flats.

What about some other trends we’re seeing?

I think it’s safe to say that right now the number 1 trend is staying healthy – and that can start with a good nights sleep. Try SugarBear® Sleep Vitamins- these are berry flavored chewable gummies that help you stay asleep and feeling refreshed. These will help optimize your sleep and help you keep feeling your best!

And with your beauty rest you might also be looking for some new products to try – do you have any tips on how to keep our hair healthy?

I love Neutrogena’s Healthy Scalp Hyrdo Boost shampoo & conditioner – it just launched and helps boost the hydration of your scalp and hair. These formulas are clinically proven, PH balanced, non-medicated formulas and they are found exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com. It really helps with all types of hair!

Sponsored by SugarBear® Sleep Vitamins and Neutrogena®. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.