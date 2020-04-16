Screen-Free Fun With Busy Bébés

Two local teachers, Amy and Julie, are the masterminds behind Busy Bébés, a busy bag subscription box.

Each kit includes a carefully-curated set of engaging and educational activities to keep your child entertained for hours on end. Each themed set is designed to stimulate your child through play-based learning. Every month is a new theme!

Busy Bébés also offers one-off purchases for gifts, and can customize kits for your child’s interests.

The next busy bag ships May 4th, and the theme will be Out of This World (space). They are also releasing a few Preschool Prep busy bags in the next 2 weeks to help parents with homeschool.

Learn more at www.busybebes.com.