Screen-Free Entertainment For Kids This Summer With Busy Bébés Bags

Summer is right around the corner, and it can be hard to guarantee fun, educational play for kids! Julie Hildebrand of Busy Bébés joined Studio 512 to talk about the busy bags she creates with her fellow teacher, Amy.

“Our goal is to provide engaging and educational entertainment for children at home and on the go. Our busy bags allow children to work independently while also enriching their learning through hands-on, screen-free activities. All of our products have been rigorously tested and preschooler-approved by our own little ones. We’ve done the hard work for you – researching and curating themes to delight your child again and again.” Busy Bébés

Julie and Amy gear their busy bags for kids ages 3-10, and there’s a lot to do inside! It might seem like pure fun for kiddos, but Julie and Amy have included fine motor skill work, tactile/sensory play, cognitive learning, STEAM and interactive literacy in each bag. May’s pick is “Kids Just Wanna Have Fun,” with lacing cards, a pop tube, a copy cat card game, a magnetic puzzle and more.

You can purchase a single bag, or sign up for a monthly delivery! Learn more about Busy Bébés and their bag subscription on their website.