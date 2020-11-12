Score The Best Deals By Shopping Early With Amazon

Shopping online is the most convenient way to stay away from the crowds and save money this holiday season. Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell shares ideas from Amazon on how to score the best deals by shopping early.

This year, most of us have gotten accustomed to doing more of our shopping online.

Now that the holidays are here, that is the most convenient way to stay away from the crowds and still check everything off your list. It’s also how you can score some amazing deals –especially when you shop early. In the past, we had to wait until Black Friday for the best prices. But since we’re not having that traditional Black Friday this year, I worked with Amazon to put together great deals you can get right now. Their Holiday Dash deals event has already started, so you get those savings now – and get the best selection by shopping before everyone else.

Amazon is famous for their holiday toy list, and you can save up to 40% off Star Wars toys. Kids also love toys that let them tell stories and be creative – and you can save up to30% off Building Sets like LEGO and TEGU – and on Arts & Crafts Sets. If you have a child who is going to school online, I think this Crayola case would be a great gift for their art class. Also, for the fifth year in a row, Amazon is the exclusive home to shop Oprah’s Favorite Things. This year, she spotlights Black-owned small businesses. You can shop her entire list –including these adorable puzzles from Puzzle Huddle – atamazon.com/Oprah.

These are all great gifts, but this is also the time of year we pick up a few things for ourselves. I think that is especially true when it comes to electronics and other items that are super-practical. If you work from home like I do, you know how hard it is to keep an eye on the front door while you’re trying to work. This Ring Video Doorbell lets you see who is there – and you’ll also know when your packages are delivered! Amazon Devices like the All New Echo Dot or Fire Stick also make great smart home gifts. They are less than $50 – and all you have to do is “ask Alexa” if you want to binge-watch your favorite TV shows or stream some music Smart home gifts are also great for people with pets. This Roomba i3 robotic vacuum picks up pet hair – I know a lot of people who would love this. Amazon also has great deals on everything from cozy dog beds to pet treats.

For a lot of people, the holidays are all about the food and making favorite family recipes. In our family, some of the best holiday memories are made just sitting around the table together. With up to 48% off select Le Creuset pieces, you can find great prices on gifts for the chefs in the family.

You can also find stylish gifts for the fashionistas. This dress is from Amazon Fashion, and you can also save up to 30% on seasonal fashion trends like this super-soft, cozy shearling jacket.

This is the time of year many people want to give back – and you can actually support your favorite charity while you shop by selecting your charity of choice with Amazon Smile. To do this, just start your shopping at smile.amazon.com. It’s the exact same shopping experience – and a portion of your purchase price goes the organization that you designate.

I am also all about Amazon’s fast, shipping! I rely on it for everyday things, but it’s especially nice if you’re not traveling this year, because they can ship your gifts for you! This leaves you more time to relax, bake cookies, watch those holiday movies, decorate – and just enjoy the season.

For information on these deals and a huge selection of holiday gift guides, check out Amazon.com/HolidayDash.

Sponsored by Amazon. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.