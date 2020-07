Bill Nye “the Science Guy” is urging everyone to wear a mask in the fight to stop the coronavirus. He says it is “literally a matter of life and death.” The Scientist, created a video that is going viral demonstrating which masks are most effective in keeping you and others safe from COVID-19.

He uses a candle in his experiment to show how much air escapes his mouth when it’s covered by different masks. Rosie and Stephanie try it out!