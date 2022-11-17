Horror movie lovers, listen up: “BRIGHTWOOD” is having its U.S. premiere right here in Austin at the Other Worlds Film Festival on the first weekend of December! Writer/director Dane Elcar and actor/producer Max Woertendyke joined Studio 512 to promote their new film.

Dane expanded “BRIGHTWOOD” into his first feature-length film, based on an award-winning short film that he made in 2018. “BRIGHTWOOD” centers on a couple that finds themselves trapped on a walk around a lake…and cracks in their marriage begin to feel like a trap, too.

Dane, Max and others from “BRIGHTWOOD” will be in Austin on December 4th for the film’s premiere at The Galaxy Theatre Highland. Afterwards, they will host a talk-back with the audience. Both Dane and Max say that they are nervous and excited to see the audience’s reactions. Fans are in for a treat: Dane says that a sophomore film is already in the works!

Get passes for Other Worlds Film Fest (which is happening December 1st-4th), including tickets to “BRIGHTWOOD,” at OtherWorldsFilmFest.com.