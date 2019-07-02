Schlitterbahn Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary In New Braunfels

Steph recently stopped by a very iconic Texas waterpark — Schlitterbahn — to get some tips on how to make the most out of your time there.

Schlitterbahn “grew” out of the banks of the Comal River 40 years ago. Tube chutes, rides, tube slides, and pools use spring fed river water that always stays a cool 72 degrees and flows right back into the river. Ride their famous black tubes for hours in the Original Section, featuring the iconic castle. Find shade in the natural canopy of trees, and spend the day together when you bring your own picnic. Of course, rivers are only the beginning: only a short tram ride away within the Blastenhoff and Surfenburg sections, visitors to New Braunfels can ride a continuous wave on the Boogie Bahn, fly high on the Sky Coaster, tube on the Torrent wave river, and get rocketed uphill on the Master Blaster Water Coaster.

The Resort at Schlitterbahn has become a summer vacation destination for many families. With seven distinct accommodation styles and room types ranging from a basic hotel room to a seven-room vacation home, Schlitterbahn’s resort is ready to host your family. Stay during the waterpark season and enjoy waterpark admission included in your reservation. Or stay any time of year during your trip to New Braunfels and the Texas Hill Country for a great getaway!

Schlitterbahn is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year! Plan a day — or even a weekend — of fun for the whole family down in New Braunfels. For more information, call (830) 625-2351, or go to www.schlitterbahn.com.

