Steven and Jewell Parker, owners of ShelfGenie of Greater Austin, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their products while attending the Austin Home & Garden Show at the Austin Convention Center.

ShelfGenie is bringing joy back to the kitchen and the rest of the home with their glide-out shelves and storage space solutions.

What benefit do your clients get from installing your custom glide-out shelves?

“At least 50% more space in their existing cabinets and 100% more accessibility, and a return to joy in the kitchen — the most important family gathering place in the home.”

How did you and your husband get involved in ShelfGenie?

“We were customers before becoming franchise owners. We installed glide-out shelves in our home and loved the product so much decided to buy the Austin-area franchise.”

What do your clients like most about ShelfGenie?

“Our clients like that we are local owners committed to the Austin community; they also appreciate the expertise of our design consultants that help them think of ways to organize and use their kitchen to make it easier to prepare meals and enjoy family time.”

Learn more about what ShelfGenie has to offer at ShelfGenie.com/Austin. Special offer: get 100% free labor when you call (866) 753-7309 and mention “Studio 512.” There is an additional promo for military and clients over the age of 55. ShelfGenie is also hiring. Apply online.

This segment is paid for by ShelfGenie of Greater Austin and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.