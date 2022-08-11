If you want to feel and look younger, Restora Austin Plastic Surgery Centre has something that can help improve facial lines and wrinkles, as well as lift the eyebrows, neck area, and more.

Laser Practitioner Jenny Burnley-Seestadt joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about Sofwave™.

What is Sofwave™?

“Sofwave™ is a noninvasive, in-office treatment that remodels collagen, lifts lax skin beneath the chin and neck tissue, and reduces facial lines and wrinkles with its SUPERB™ Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology.”

Is this a new treatment?

“Sofwave™ is new and we are among the first to offer this award-winning FDA-cleared treatment.”

Available at Restora Austin Plastic Surgery Centre, which is located at 901 W 38th St #401, Austin, TX 78705 (Midtown Medical Tower I). Learn more at RestoraAustin.com.

When do results begin to appear?

“After one 30-45 minute treatment, patients show significant improvement in 12 weeks.”

Is there downtime or bruising with Sofwave™?

“There is no lost time after treatment, you can immediately resume your daily activities without anyone knowing they had an in-office treatment.”

Sofwave™ is a full face and neck treatment at the forefront of energy-based aesthetic device technology:

Provides results after only 1 treatment

Treatment is comfortable, only a topical anesthetic is used

For all skin types and incredibly safe

Treatments begin at $2,500

To learn more about Sofwave™ and what it can do for you, go to Sofwave.com. Follow on social media via #Sofwave, or go to Fb.com/Sofwave and Instagram @SofwaveMed.

This segment is paid for by Sofwave™ and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.