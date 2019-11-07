Say Goodbye To Allergy Season With Curist!

This roller coaster weather has been wreaking havoc for anyone suffering from allergies, and cedar fever season is unfortuantely right around the corner! Fortunately, Ethan Goldstein from Curist is here to tell us about a solution to our problems!

Tell us a little about Curist products. Why did you decide to launch them in Austin?

“When I was growing up, I suffered from terrible allergies. Luckily, my dad was an allergist and so based on my symptoms, he would come up with a ‘customized’ kit for me. I decided to replicate my dad’s informal, but effective process online with affordable, over-the-counter, FDA-approved medications that are delivered to your door. And our products are literally half the price of generic medications you’d buy in the grocery or drug store.

We launched in Austin because, sad to say, you guys suffer from year-round allergies! And your worst allergen yet — cedar fever season — is around the corner.”

You mentioned your kits can be customized. How does that work?

“We have a simple, one-minute online quiz to help you self-treat. You’ll instantly get over-the-counter recommendations based on your symptoms, which eliminates any confusion about medication choices. Allergy specialists formulated our products.”

How does your subscription service work?

“Once you take the simple, online quiz, we customize your medication kit and deliver it to your door within 3 to 5 business days.

Every month, we’ll continue sending you the medications so you don’t need to worry about trips back and forth to the store. And you’ll save 50% because there’s no middleman involved — we send the products directly to you.”

For more information check out www.curistrelief.com, or their Instagram, @curistrelief.

Sponsored by Curist. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.