Saving Face Quarantine Skincare Tips To Help Protect Skin Barrier When Wearing A Mask

Wearing Masks these days can decrease the spread of CORONA VIRUS, yet they can certainly be harmful to your skin!

Mask trap dirt, oil and sweat inside a super warm and moist environment, causing the barrier of your skin to break down. This can lead to rashes, irritations, and breakouts.

Saving Face has curated some tips to help you keep your skin’s barrier intact while following the rules:

Clean your skin before and after wearing your mask with a gentle cleanser and avoid using makeup wipes, makeup remover, and harsh exfoliants

Use mouthwash or mints to keep breath fresh and kill bacteria, avoid chewing gum (saliva can cause rash and flavoring can irritate skin)

Wear lip balm without flavor or scent

Use a moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid (here is a great drugstore one)

Use a barrier cream to protect your skin: i.e. balm or ointment, Aquaphor or Baby Sunscreen works great or a medical grade product such as Epionce Medical Barrier

Avoid wearing makeup under your mask

If you do get irritated or “mask acne” get FADED to treat your skin, for your miracle spot treatment.





Learn more about Brooke Nichol and Saving Face

BROOKE NICHOL is a Registered Nurse and Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist whose experience includes several years as Allergan Medical Institute Trainer , and working with Beverly Hills top cosmetic surgeons. Developing a passion for the aesthetic field, the native Southerner extensively trained with the best of the best and specializes in liquid facelifts. Brooke believes in putting safety and comfort first, and she warmly and patiently educates clients on their procedures to set them at ease. Her expertise includes Blunt Tip Micro-cannulas, liquid face lifts, tear troughs, Botox, brow lifts, mid-face rejuvenation and lip enhancement, and she actively seeks out the latest technologies and therapies to provide the most effective treatments. “My motto is, ‘You have to look good, to feel good, to do good’,” says Brooke. “If I can help people do better in this world, I am accomplishing my purpose.”

After training in critical care at Mississippi Baptist Hospital in 2001, Brooke launched into an ICU travel assignment at Providence of St. Joseph Hospital in Los Angeles. Over the next few years, Brooke accepted the challenge of working in intensive care units and emergency rooms throughout Southern California, and these high-pressure situations helped her develop a steady composure and a warm personal rapport. Brooke’s skills attracted the interest of celebrity surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher, who recruited Brooke to become his operating room nurse in 2004. Three years later, Brooke expanded her career as an aesthetic injection authority for Dr. Fisher and another famed surgeon, Dr. Gary Motykie.

Brooke took her advanced technique to the Lone Star State in 2012 making a new home in Austin, TX with her handsome husband, Jason and their two wonderful kids, Miller and Knox.

To learn more about Saving Face and their services, or to book a virtual consultation, go to their website for more details.