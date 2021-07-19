Save Your Summer Skin With Tips From Janet St. Paul Studio For Hair & Beauty

Janet St. Paul, owner of Janet St. Paul Studio for Hair & Beauty joined Steph and Rosie with tips on keeping your skin hydrated and healthy during the harsh summer months.

Janet shared the different facial and skincare services offered at Janet St. Paul and provided tips on how often facials are recommended as well as what products she’s loving at the moment.

In addition to hair and skincare services you can also book makeup services at Janet St. Paul Studio.

