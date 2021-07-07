Save Your Skin From Getting Burned! SPF Selections With Sherita Rankins

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) -- San Antonio Police are asking for help finding a two-year-old child who was abducted Wednesday.

SAPD says Kayeden Matthew Stutzman is believed to be in grave danger. Officials have identified the suspect in the abduction as Erik Anthony Stutzman, 28. He's believed to be driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a license plate number of NTZ6442.