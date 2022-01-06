Save Time And Eat Local With Rosebud Meal Kit Delivery Service

Laura Spence, Owner of Rosebud Meal Kit Delivery Service, joined Steph and Rosie to discuss saving time while eating local, and how Rosebud can help.

Rosebud commits to simplifying our community’s access to nutritious foods. They create nourishing experiences that bring families together. Their chef designed meals are complete in less than 30 minutes, giving families and friends the extra value of time with each other. With an easy ordering and delivery system, Rosebud empowers busy people to eat well and without compromise. As an Austin based company, they embrace the motto: “Eat Local, Feed Local”. Rosebud values the power of food and dining together, through research from The Family Dinner Project.

The Rosebud team created the Eastside Alliance as a result of the pandemic. The lack of access to quality delivered food in areas impacted by food deserts is one cause for the increased health crisis affecting lower socioeconomic households. Providing meal kits for East Austin families is the Eastside Alliance’s commitment to simplifying their access to nutritious meals and increasing the number of family meals together which has proven to increase learning, decrease obesity, and improve mental health.

Rosebud also offers Free Weekly Deliveries on Tuesdays to 15 zip codes in the Austin areas.

Studio 512 viewers can use code “STUDIO512” to receive 20% off their first order. For more information or to place an order go to RosebudAtx.com

