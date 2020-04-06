Save Pets In Sweats With Austin Pets Alive!

Since many municipal shelters and rescues were forced to close due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that we step up our lifesaving even more, so foster homes are essential to that!

APA’s Town Lake Animal Center is the emptiest it’s been in over 70 years! Over 80% of their animals are in foster homes thanks to our community. Austin Pets Alive is hoping to see people at home during this stay at home order, with their foster or forever pets (or as they have all been calling them lately, their coworkers) by using the hashtag #savepetsinsweats. You can check out the new campaign at savepetsinsweats.com.

Plus, check out their new virtual events here!

To adopt, donate or to foster go to AustinPetsAlive.org for more information.