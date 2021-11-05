Santa Parachutes In On November 20 To Kick Off The Holiday Season At Moody Gardens; Celebrate 20 Years Of Holiday Fun Through January 2

Festive lights, music and smells will fill the air from November 20 to January 2 as “Holiday in the Gardens Festival of Lights” enters its twentieth year with a variety of other holiday attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

A joyful tradition returns this year as guests can attend the Opening Ceremony on Nov. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring live music, dance performances and a jolly Santa Claus appearance as he parachutes in to illuminate the mile-long light trail, which is one of the largest holiday lighting events on the Gulf Coast.

“It’s been an honor to create holiday memories for families for 20 years,” said Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt. “So many families have made this a tradition and we’re pleased to have been able to continue to improve the experience over time.”

Holiday Attractions

Guests can enjoy the one-mile trail featuring the addition of even more lights with over 100 sound enhanced animated scenes themed to their favorite holiday music along with hot cocoa, fireside smores, pictures with Santa in the expanded Santa’s Village area and much more. Guests can choose from a selection of holiday films in the MG 3D Theater and Rudolph 4D in the 4D Special FX Theater for families to enjoy special effects like snow flurries and the delightful smell of gingerbread. Other holiday attractions include an Arctic Slide, train rides and great food that ranges from a holiday dinner buffet to your favorite festive fare and confections along the Festival of Lights trail.

Food Drive Thursdays

Food Drive Thursdays offer the opportunity for guests to help those in need this holiday season while also receiving a two-for-one admission to the Festival of Lights when they bring a non-perishable food item on Thursdays throughout the season. The food will be donated to the Galveston County and Houston Food Bank.

Additional attractions

There is even more festive fun this year at the Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center with the Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show, starring a team of acrobats, aerialists, performing cats and more from December 17th through the 30th.

New Year’s Eve Palooza

New Year’s Eve Palooza offers an exciting New Year’s Celebration that provides entertainment for the whole family to enjoy in this fantastic weekend hotel package.

Holiday packages and Value Days

Additional holiday packages at the Moody Gardens Hotel also feature holiday attractions, spa, Breakfast with Santa, Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show and New Year’s Palooza.

Guests looking for bargains and fewer visitors can take advantage of Value Days every Sunday-Thursday between November 28 and December 16. The best deal is a Holiday Pass which includes admission to the Festival of Lights as well as a 3D and 4D movie and the Arctic Slide for $29 on a Value Day and $39 on other nights. Festival of Lights tickets are $22 and $18 on Value Days. Holiday attractions open at 4 p.m. nightly and close at 9 p.m. on Value Days at 10 p.m. on all other days. Moody Gardens regular attractions open at 10 a.m. daily and are open 365 days a year, including Christmas Day.

For more information, including ticket and hotel package options, please visit MoodyGardens.org/Holiday_Season.

