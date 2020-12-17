Santa & Kid-Approved Christmas Recipes To Help Spread Holiday Cheer, Not Cavities.

By making a few nutritious ingredient swaps, you can make a delicious and satisfying treat without using tons of sugar. Certified Health Coach and local mama of two, Megan Adams Brown shares her healthy holiday recipes. Helping us spread holiday cheer, not cavities, this year…And these recipes are not only Santa-approved but kid-approved.

Santa & Kid-Approved Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups almond flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

6 tbsp melted coconut oil

4 tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp almond or coconut milk

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine dry ingredients (almond flour, salt, baking soda) in a medium bowl. Whisk together wet ingredients in a small bowl (coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla, almond milk). Add dry mixture to wet mixture and stir to combine into the cookie dough. Then sprinkle in chocolate chips and mix to distribute the chocolate evenly. Fill a tablespoon measure with batter and press down to form a half-circle. Tap batter out onto the baking sheet and lightly press down in the center. Bake 10-11 minutes until bottoms just start to turn brown. Remove from oven and let cool for at least 3-5 minutes. Enjoy!

Healthier Hot Chocolate Recipe

1.5 cups milk of choice (cow, almond, cashew, coconut, etc.)

1.5 tbsp raw cacao powder

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

pinch of cinnamon

pinch of sea salt

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Pour into a small saucepan and heat for 3-5 minutes over medium heat until hot, but not boiling.

* Raw cacao powder is the ground, untreated form of the cacao bean. In it’s pure state like this raw cacao powder’s health benefits are fully in tact. It’s high in magnesium, calcium, iron and other minerals; full of antioxidants; and has been shown to be a natural mood elevator and anti-depressant.

ABOUT MEGAN ADAMS BROWN

As a certified health coach, Megan Brown helps people struggling with chronic disease or mystery symptoms get back to feeling like themselves again so they can have the energy to do all the things they want to do.

Megan works with people to help them get to the root of what’s going on in the body, and make lifestyle adjustments that create health. Megan started doing this work 10 years after dealing with her own autoimmune diagnosis. She saw functional medicine doctors whose direction started with all the “no’s”: no gluten, no dairy, no sugar, etc.