Sandoval Family Law: Modification of Conservatorship Within One Year After Custody Order

Raul Sandoval, Jr., Board Certified Family Law attorney, joined us in the studio to discuss the circumstances related to a parent changing his or her custody order within one year after a Court order (modification of conservatorship within one year after order). It’s not that simple! There are requirements that need to be met and other considerations before a parent should file a modification lawsuit within one year after a Court order.

Mr. Sandoval is certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

