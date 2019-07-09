San Marcos Summer Sips With Industry

Industry, in San Marcos shares the secret behind their draft cocktails and their unique concept that’s not quite a traditional restaurant, but not quite a bar either. Today, Harlan Scott demonstrated their infamous Auquamaid cocktail.

First step:: Dice red bell peppers, and blend with salt, lemon juice, and red pepper flake, and water. (this creates the syrup). Second Step: To build the cocktail add Seersucker local gin, Aperol, lemon juice, and shake with ice and pour over ice. Third Step: Garnish with red bell pepper and lemon

Fourth Step: Bottoms up!

Industry has live music and fantastic food and drinks! Check them out in San Marcos. You can also learn more by visiting them online and on social media, @IndustryRestaurant.