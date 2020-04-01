Salon Owner Janet St Paul Offers Helpful Resources During Tough Times

We’ve been telling you stories of some incredible ways locals are giving back to the community, but giving back doesn’t always have to involve your wallet. We recently spoke with Salon Owner Janet St Paul about some important resources that are available to those in the beauty industry and beyond.

Here are some helpful resources:

This link is about mortgage abetment and rent abatement

https://www.forbes.com/sites/advisor/2020/03/20/mortgage-relief-tracker-covid-19-relief-for-homeowners-and-renters/#1a6718392f19

Free and informative site for people in the Beauty Industry- BeautyBizReset.com

Another business owner resource that helps every aspect of your salon coaching for owners, front desk, staff & managent is SummitSalon.com

For more information or to keep up to date on what’s happening at the salon you can go to JanetStPaul.com and make sure to follow them on social media for community updates and inspiration @JanetStPaulStudio