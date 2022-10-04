Sake: a delicious Japanese alcoholic beverage, but did you know Austin is making its own? Chef Michael Carranza from Texas Sake Co is here to tell us more about it.

Opened in 2011, Texas Sake Co. moved to E. St. Elmo Road in the area called “the yard,” shared with other local businesses.

Texas Sake Co. has an open floor plan where guest can come to enjoy sake and rice lager, as well as imported options. They even have sake on tap! Try 10 different types of sake as well as cocktails, sparkling options, and more.

There is also a pretty delicious sushi truck on site called Texas Sushiko. Chef Michael is the founder of the food truck, a graduate from Le Cordon Bleu who went on to work at Austin’s Uchi.

At Texas Sushiko they focus on importing Japanese fish. Chef Michael recently broke down a 200-pound tuna.

Texas Sake Co. claims they are the only sake spot in Texas with plans to expand to more cities, while Texas Sushiko is opening a brick and mortar in North Austin in the next 6 months to a year.

Tune in to hear Chef Michael take us through some steps of the sake making process.

There is a Walkabout on Nov. 12th –a E. St. Elmo yard event — they pick one special ingredient, and every business makes something from it!

Texas Sake Co’s tap room is on East Saint Elmo Road. To learn more about them and Texas Sushiko, you can head to TXSake.com.