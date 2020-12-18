Safe Shopping For The Holidays At M Robinson Fine Jewelers

Marc Wijnen, Diamond Buyer with M Robinson Fine Jewelers, talked with Studio 512 about why shopping with their store will give you peace of mind for the holidays!

What makes shopping in store better than online?



“Great question! I’m going to refer to purchasing diamond studs as an example.. When you look at diamonds on a computer screen, the size and scale of the piece can be misleading, and never mind trying to understands how two diamonds can have the same cut, color, clarity and carat weight and be worlds apart on price. We understand these things, and were here to help navigate and inform you towards making that special purchase for your loved one!”

So many people turn to shopping online because it’s cheaper. What would you say to them?



“There’s some truth to that, but I would tell any online shopper looking for jewelry or watches simply, ‘BUYER BEWARE.’ I’ve seen many horror stories over the years! If, for example, a watch is purchased from an online ‘gray market’ seller, the price looks great and they offer up to a 5 year warranty. Problem is, the seller is not an authorized dealer. What happens if the watch stops? You may have your watch serviced, but the likelihood of it being fixed with after market parts is high. Many of the pieces at M Robinson Fine Jewelers come with a lifetime warranty — that can even mean replacing diamonds for free! It may seem cheaper to start shopping online, but the overall cost of the investment is worth it to buy from an authorized jewelry dealer.”



So many more of us are shopping online, purely due to safety this year. How are your approaching safety at M Robinson?



“Of course, nothing is safer than home isolation, but we do offer virtual tours for those who wish to maintain a bit more than 6 feet. Those who want to get out and see our stunning showroom, fear not! We practice all Texas Public Health guidelines, and we’re fortunate to have had a healthy staff and visitors all year long. By coming to purchase a piece from us, you also don’t have to worry about packages getting lost in the mail, or taken off your porch. We’re here to create a safe transaction and an experience you’ll never forget.

Celebrate love this season. Come to M Robinson Fine Jewelers and discover Tacori. Tis the season to celebrate what truly matters. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift to dazzle your loved ones or picking out a present for yourself (we’re here for it). Discover coveted jewelry: Tacori seamlessly blends style with meticulous attention to detail to create heirlooms that will be cherished for a lifetime. From the timeless engagement ring of your under-the-tree dreams, to trendy baubles to get yourself, gifting and receiving has never looked so good or felt so special. Individually handcrafted in California.

From now until December 31, 2020, your first Tacori platinum purchase earns you $500 USD towards your next Tacori platinum purchase. Your second platinum purchase earns you $250 for any platinum purchase thereafter. Gift cards must be redeemed by May 31, 2021.”

For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

