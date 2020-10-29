Safe Fall Family Fun At SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular

Chuck Cureau, Director of Public Relations SeaWorld San Antonio talked with Rosie about SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular. It’s a non-scary, family-friendly Halloween celebration happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until November 1st.



Halloween will look different this year. What safety precautions is SeaWorld taking?

Guests must make reservations to attend, pass a temperature check, and wear masks. We have limited capacity to help facilitate social distancing, allowed for socially distance rides and shows. For our Spooktacular trick-or-treating we have fun candy chutes that are a no-contact and fun way to distribute candy.

What are some of the other things your guests can look forward to during Spooktacular?

Kids and kids at heart can make there way through a socially distance hay maze full of fun characters, can stroll down trick-or-treat trail for no-contact trick or treating, enjoy painting pumpkins at our Pumpkin Patch picnic, and on Saturday the 24th and 31st take advantage of our extended hours which include a Halloween themed fireworks spectacular.

What are some of the other things SeaWorld has in store for us this year?

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is happening from November 20 through January 3. Year-round operation in 2021-SeaWorld Season Passes on sale now that allow you the rest of 2020 free in addition to all of 2021.

SeaWorld is located in San Antonio at 10500 SeaWorld Drive. To learn more, visit their website for more details.

