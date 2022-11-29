Everything is bigger in Texas, and this year, Four Seasons Hotel Austin is ensuring that holds true for the holidays as well. Set to run November 19, 2022 through January 8, 2023, the luxury Hotel’s immersive new event, “Ice Rodeo,” will bring an arctic wonderland to downtown Austin complete with elaborate art installations, a 30-foot (9 metre) Christmas tree, a life-size gingerbread Airstream trailer, festive food and drink and a 3,360-square-foot (312 square metre) outdoor ice-skating rink.

For visitors, the merriment starts at the front drive, where the soft twinkle of thousands of white Christmas lights provides an enchanting arrival experience. After a warm greeting from Hotel staff, their holiday stroll continues along a guided pathway past more string lights and larger-than-life holiday art installations, including a festive Texas longhorn sculpture and a 10-foot (3 metre) electric guitar composed of chestnuts, pinecones and other natural elements. An elaborately decorated 30-foot (9 metre) Christmas tree on the Ciclo lawn provides more holiday cheer and additional photo opportunities.

Nearby the towering tree, guests will be able to purchase tickets to “Ice Rodeo,” a fun-for-all-ages event centred around a new 84-foot by 40-foot (26 x 12 metre) ice skating rink, the only one of its kind in Central Texas. The real-ice rink will be situated overtop the Hotel’s pool, allowing visitors to glide beneath the stars in one of Austin’s most picturesque spots.

After taking a turn around the rink, skaters can relax at custom wood-barrel tables and indulge in delicious food and handcrafted drinks prepared by the Hotel’s culinary team. Nearby, intimate fire pits provide a cozy spot to take in the festivities and roast house-made s’mores, including Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Pallagi-Naim’s Hennessy-infused marshmallows for adults.

Ice Rodeo tickets will be available from November 19, 2022 through January 8, 2023 from 4:00 to 10:00 pam daily, with each USD 35 ticket including skate rental and a session on the ice.

Tickets may be purchased through the Hotel’s Ice Rodeo website.

For a more private and elevated experience, parties of up to six people can reserve private “cabins” decked in lodge-chic décor and equipped with a variety of luxurious amenities. Available between 4:00 and 10:00 pm daily, the cabins provide a uniquely festive atmosphere for holiday get-togethers with friends and family. Cabins start at USD 300 per two-hour rental, with various food and drink add-ons available including Champagne, hot toddies, shareable small plates and tableside s’mores.

Before departing Ice Rodeo, a stop in the Hotel’s Lobby is an absolute must. There, guests will be greeted by a 10-foot by 6-foot (3 x 5 metre) gingerbread Airstream trailer. Made with 350 pounds (160 kilograms) of gingerbread dough, 250 pounds (115 kilograms) of royal icing and more than two dozen different types of candy, the Austin-inspired display will be filled with charming details, such as clever bumper stickers promoting local businesses, whimsical holiday décor – all edible, of course – and several hidden “Easter eggs” to delight eagle-eyed visitors.

Last, but not least, for revellers coming in from out-of-town, the Hotel offers its inaugural Ice Rodeo Package, featuring rates starting as low as USD 595 per night. Each package includes ice skating tickets for two people and a complimentary s’mores kit. The package is available November 19, 2022 through January 8, 2023 and and may be booked onlineor by calling Reservations at 512 478 4500.