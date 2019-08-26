S.O.S. Save Our Students: How Central Texans Can Get Involved

Texas health experts estimate one in six students is significantly affected by mental illness. Many drop out of school, wind through the juvenile justice system, even end their own lives.

Away from home, schools are often where these mental health concerns arise. As state leaders aim to tackle this critical campus safety issue, KXAN is exploring potential solutions across Texas and beyond.

What’s working in other places? What’s not? And could the ideas we’ve analyzed help Save Our Students?

