Spring is upon us and that means a lot of people are looking for some fun getaway ideas.

Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to fill us in on what people are looking for in vacations. She teamed up with RVshare for a vacation giveaway.

Kaufman discussed the big travel trend for spring, where people can find an RV for vacation, a few important things for us to know about taking a trip in an RV, and more.

Book a trip today at RVshare.com.

Giveaway

Get a $500 credit with RVshare to be used on an RV vacation. Follow @TheTravelMom on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit TheTravelmom.com to learn more.

This segment is paid for by The Travel Mom and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.