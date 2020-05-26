RVs 4 MDs Provide Temporary Housing to First Responders

RVshare, based here in Austin is the world’s first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, and has partnered with RVs 4 MDs, a volunteer group that connects first responders to RV owners during a crisis, to provide temporary housing to healthcare workers on the frontlines.

In partnership, RVshare and RVs 4 MDs will work to quickly scale efforts by combining resources and streamlining the process to meet the demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RVs 4 MDs , started by two women in Dallas, TX, currently connects healthcare workers with RV owners near them through a Facebook page with more than 30,000 members that continues to grow daily.

RVshare, founded in 2013, has a community of more than 60,000 RV owners and a platform to safely and securely book RV rentals. RVshare will leverage its existing infrastructure and expertise to help RVs 4 MDs meet their demand. The company has a Disaster Response Solution program that launched a COVID-19 response effort in March with more than 500 owners who are willing to donate their RVs for free or at a very reduced rate. RVshare will waive all fees for donated rentals booked through their platform.

Ron Price, Healthcare worker at Seton and UT Emergency Rooms

“I live in Austin and work as an ER PA for Seton and UT, while my wife works for HCA as an RN. We have a 22-month old son and 60-year old mother-in-law living with us.

We came across RVs for MDs from a facebook ad! We wanted to have a place to self-quarantine and live away from our son and mother if necessary.

We were paired up with another family in Austin. They enjoy exposing their daughter Kinley to opportunities to live as a humanitarian. Modeling after their parents Holly and Joel, a retired firefighter, 12 year old Kinley gave us a tour of the RV!

La Hacienda RV Park graciously welcomed our temporary stay as they wanted to also give back to first responders. They have a gorgeous well groomed resort and did not hesitate to be part of RVs for MDs!”



– Ron Price

Christy Gessler, RV Owner

Christy Gessler is an RV owner in Liberty Hill, Texas. Her RV was not being used so she found out about the RVs 4 MDs program on Facebook and listed it there.

Through various Facebook connections and following a message to Christy from a relative, her listing was eventually matched with Dana Harris, an RN at Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro, TX, who lives with her children and elderly parents.

On April 23, Christy and her boyfriend, Brian Whetsel, drove the RV to Dana, where it is currently parked on Dana’s parents property, so she can remain a safe distance from her family, while still being close to home.

Christy and Brian send Dana snack boxes and toilet paper every week to Dana to make sure she has what she needs during this time with the goal to reduce stress in Dana’s life so she can focus on her care of herself and COVID-19 patients in her hospital.

Christy decided to lend her RV because she wanted to help someone who is working hard to keep our community safe. Christy will be lending Dana the RV for as long as she needs, with hopes this will all quiet down in a couple of months.

Cindy Myers Boles, EMS for Heart of Texas Healthcare Systems

Cindy lives with her fiancé in Cisco, Texas. Her and her sister help out with their 96 year old grandmother. Cindy says this program has allowed her to not have to worry about bringing anything home to her family. She is so thankful for RV owner, Matthew Thompson, for lending his RV to her during this time.

To learn more about RVshare and RVs 4 Mds check them out online.