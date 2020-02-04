Running The Austin Marathon To Help Cure Duchenne

The Austin Marathon is less than two weeks away and Tim Revell is about to run his 15th marathon to help raise funds for CureDuchenne. Duchenne is a devastating muscle disease in children and Tim’s two boys who were born with it. Tim is running the Austin Marathon and CureDuchenne is hosting their 11th gala on April 4th to help find a cure.

For more information or to donate you can go to cure DuchenneDot.org. If you click on this link https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/running-to-cure-duchenne-2020/timrevell2 you can help further the fundraising goal with CureDuchenne and The Austin Marathon where The Moody Foundation will then match the amount of $10,000.