Ruby’s Rainbow Raising Awareness For World Down Syndrome Day On March 21st

Rosie got the chance to sit down with Ruby Plachta of Ruby’s Rainbow and her momma, Liz, ahead of World Down Syndrome Day, which is coming up on March 21st.

Liz says, “It all started 10 years ago when a little lady named Ruby was born unexpectedly with Down syndrome. Immediately, she sparked a fire in my heart to show the world how amazing and capable she was. My expectations for Ruby hadn’t changed, including going to college. Ruby’s Rainbow was inspired by a wish to grant just one scholarship to a college student with Down syndrome.

Well, who would have thought Ruby would go on to create a movement! Fast-forward to today, Ruby’s Rainbow has granted over ONE MILLION DOLLARS in scholarships to hundreds of students across the country who are rockin’ an extra chromosome as they go for their college dreams, all while changing lives and raising expectations along the way!”

Want to know more? To get a glimpse of Ruby and her Rockin’ Recipients yourself, and be inspired by their incredible stories, check them out on Facebook or Instagram (@RubysRainbow) or at RubysRainbow.org. Also, make a $21 donation at 321Pledge.org to help adults with Down syndrome to achieve their goals of higher education.