October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and every year Ruby’s Rainbow shares the adventures of Ruby and her friend Nella to help bring awareness to just how awesome, capable and worthy people rockin’ that extra chromosome are!! This year, they are revisiting one of the first shoots they did in Detroit, recreating some of the photos and talking about all the growth and changes they have seen in -not only Ruby and Nella- but themselves and society!

Ruby and Nella then

Ruby’s Rainbow is a nonprofit organization with a mission of granting college scholarships to people with Down syndrome, helping them achieve their dreams of higher education while showing the world just how amazing and capable they truly are. In the last 12 years since Ruby was born, they have granted over $2.6 Million to people rockin’ that extra chromosome across the nation going for their dreams of higher education and independence!!

Learn more at www.rubysrainbow.org.