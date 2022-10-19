Will Hunt of Hunt & Bloom joined Steph and Rosie to talk Round Top Shopping Tips and share a sneak peek of what will be on offer at his booth during the Fall Antiques Show.

WILL HUNT LEWIS’ TIPS FOR SHOPPING ROUND TOP:

1) COME EARLY – If you’re on a mission for something in particular, then don’t wait until the last day to come and try to get your hands on it. Things go fast, so don’t waste time!

2) DON’T BE AFRAID OF MAKING QUICK DECISIONS – If you are on the hunt for the perfect bedside tables and you see a pair you LOVE, it might be best to go ahead and grab them. You may be tempted to scour every corner before making a decision, but someone else is likely to grab them in the meantime!

3) LOOK IN EVERY CORNER – If you have the time, spend it. Leave no stone unturned and look everywhere. Sometimes the most amazing things are in the places you least expect!

4) MEASURE, MEASURE, MEASURE – Don’t be afraid to ask for measurements of a piece that you’re interested in. The last thing you want to do is purchase something and get it home only to realize it’s way too large or way too small for your space. Likewise, come armed with any measurements of spaces in your home that you may be purchasing for.

5) BE CHIC BUT BE COMFORTABLE – You’re going to be doing A LOT of walking and sometimes on tricky terrain. You may be tempted to wear a pair of shoes that really make your outfit but may not be the most comfortable or practical. Don’t! Sometimes it’s okay to sacrifice style for comfort.

About Hunt & Bloom

– Official in person launch on October 25th at Marburger Farm Tent A, Booth Ab3

– Founded by Will Hunt Lewis, home décor industry veteran of nearly 25 years that has recently moved to Texas after 13 years in New York City

-Hunt & Bloom offers a carefully considered mix of vintage and antique furnishings with different blending design styles and periods. From traditional French antique furniture to groovy mid-century barware.

-Watch out for Hunt & Bloom pop-ups near you! They are actively working on scheduling pop ups for the Austin and Houston areas now!

– Shop online: www.huntandbloom.com

– Follow on Instagram: @shophuntandbloom