Round Rock’s Oldest Resident Turns 104!

P-Valley is created by playwright Katori Hall from her own stage play. Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This Southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a “little strip club that could” and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful and the damned.

Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop. The series is an honest look at a group of women who have agency over their own lives and bodies: with a black female creator/showrunner, “P-Valley” takes the unique perspective of looking at these dancers with the female gaze. The show features a team of all-women directors, and showcases and all-black cast.