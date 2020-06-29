Round Rock’s Oldest Resident Turns 104!

University Village Memory Care & Assisted Living celebrated Pete Peterson’s 104th birthday on June 20th with a car parade. Pete Peterson was born June 21, 1916 in Round Rock, Texas.
Many family members of University Village & friends came out to participate in the car parade. They even had the Round Rock fire department participate! Plus, to honor Pete’s 104th birthday, Round Rock Donuts sweetened up his day.
- The Peterson family were among the early Swedish settlers in Palm Valley. The Peterson’s were members of the Palm Valley Lutheran church.
- Pete’s father ,C.W. Peterson, built the family home were he grew up on land off of Sunrise and University Blvd.
- Pete worked for the Round Rock Cheese Factory in downtown Round Rock
- Pete Peterson and Margaret Peterson lived in a home on Stone Street in New Town. This is downtown Round Rock. The home is still there today.
- Pete Peterson played football for Round Rock High School and is the oldest surviving graduate of Round Rock High-school. Class of 1934. He lettered in football.