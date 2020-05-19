Round Rock DIY Graduation

If you're running out of ideas to make dinnertime creative, Tiffany Craven of Craven + Co. has a new idea, called "Funboxes!"

Tiffany says, "This series of Funboxes is a direct result of this moment in time which has positioned us all to be fighting the same fight, and thinking constantly of family + friends. We designed these home-based, family activities to break up the routine of quarantine for families who are having to get creative all day with homeschooling + entertaining each other. Use these Funboxes to coast a little bit and let Craven + Co. take the reins for a night or a few...whatever you need. We promise to entertain your quarantine crew and give them something to remember when we all get back to a new normal. We’re all doing what we should to get through this, and should be so proud of the way we’re working together in an unprecedented way...but we’re not gonna lie, it’s a challenge to keep our chins up some days. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re hoping to help brighten the journey with a few laughs."