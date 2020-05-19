Round Rock DIY Graduation

A Round Rock family found some joy in all the
chaos of cancelled graduation ceremonies…
Adam Quiroz wanted to celebrate his wife,
Gini for receiving her Master of Science in Leadership and Change from St. Edward’s University and their oldest daughter, Kaylah, for graduating Kindergarten from Carver elementary.
With some help from his toddlers, Adam built a
makeshift stage and podium in their driveway and
he did a quick on-stage change from organizer to
“special guest” speaker.
Adam paid tribute to his first adopted daughter and his
wife, Gini with a touching speech- you can watch the
whole video above.