Rosie and Steph are back at Physicians Premier ER for round two of their friendly competition about common misconceptions when it comes to getting sick.

Physicians Premier ER has multiple Austin-area locations to serve you 24/7. For more details, you can go to MDPremier.com.

Sponsored by Physicians Premier ER. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.