How does one begin to truly honor those who serve or have served our country and our communities? What can we do to honor our flag and generate a groundswell of patriotism acknowledging we believe we live in the world’s greatest country? How do we instill these values in our youth, and cultivate peace and unity among all people? The Rotary Club of Georgetown Foundation answers that call by presenting the annual Field of Honor®. Rotary Club President, Jeff Cartledge and Field of Honor® Chair, Dr. Jeanne Cox joined Studio 512 to tell viewers more about the event.

“This amazing week-long event is an emotion-filled display of 1,400+ majestic full-size, 3′ x 5′ US flags waving in unity. Now in its 7th year, the Field of Honor® will be held from November 4th to November 12th on the sports field behind the GISD Administration building known as the Hammerlun Center for Leadership and Learning, at 507 E. University Ave. Special thanks to GISD for offering the field this year as a temporary location while the final phase of renovation is being completed at San Gabriel Park. The Field of Honor® will return to the park in 2024 with over three times the previous space! We sincerely appreciate the Old Town Community Association for their wonderful support, and that of the residents surrounding the field. We ask that visitors to the field be considerate of the neighbors throughout the week.

“Enjoy the many special events and meaningful ceremonies throughout the week. Most are free to attend! Full details are on the EVENT page of our website. Ticketed events are also shown on the website. Visiting the Field of Honor® day or night is FREE! The field is open 24/7 all week with security present and lighting all night. Each flag is available to purchase and dedicate to honor past or present military, first responders, K9, and Equestrian heroes.

“Order flags online today or at the field during the event. Honor your heroes by purchasing and dedicating flags for them or you to keep. Repost them next year for a donation of $20. Dedicate a flag to your heroes as a gift for the holidays! You can also just buy a new folded flag or a ‘pre-flown’ flag at the field to take home that day. The Flag Sales tent is open Saturday, 11/4 through Friday, 11/10 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, 11/11 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11/12 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pick up your purchased flags on Saturday, 11/11 from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11/12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“The net proceeds from flag sales are awarded through an application process to selected veteran and first responder non-profit organizations that address PTSD, suicide prevention, and that provide support to families of our heroes. Mental health is one of Rotary’s priorities. This is one of the ways we can help our heroes.

“Who makes this grand event possible? Our generous community, of course! Our deepest gratitude to our presenting sponsor, SportClips Haircuts, and a host of additional sponsors and benefactors that are listed on the sponsor page of the website. We are also grateful to our many Affiliate organizations that help support and promote the Field of Honor®, and to our event partners that help to provide multiple heartwarming events and ceremonies throughout the week.

“There is something for everyone! We appreciate our local first responders that also volunteer to help us set up the field and to provide overnight security on their off-duty time. Rotary creates environments of peace! Join us at the Field of Honor®, an event that answers the call to honor our heroes, our flag, and our country in an environment of peace and unity. It is an experience that you not only see, but that you feel in your heart. The Mission of the Field of Honor® is to HONOR and BENEFIT past and present military, first responders, and their families, to INSPIRE patriotism and pride in our flag and its heritage, to EDUCATE youth that visit during school field trips, and to UNIFY our communities in peacefully and respectfully honoring our flag, our country, and those who defend us.”

See more information, including a full list of events, at GeorgetownTXFieldofHonor.org.

This segment is paid for by The Rotary Club of Georgetown, TX and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.